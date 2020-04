BRIEF-Sodexo H1 Underlying Net Profit Up At 424 Million Euros

April 9 (Reuters) - SODEXO SA:

* MILD H1 COVID-19 IMPACT ABSORBED

* COVID-19: WE KNOW THAT THIS SITUATION WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON OUR RESULTS FOR THE YEAR - CEO

* COVID-19 VOLUME DECLINE WILL SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT H2 RESULTS

* H1 REVENUE EUR 11.69 BILLION VERSUS EUR 11.05 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT EUR 685 MILLION VERSUS EUR 647 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 UNDERLYING NET PROFIT EUR 424 MILLION VERSUS EUR 413 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN 5.9% VERSUS 5.9% YEAR AGO

* END-H1 FREE CASH FLOW EUR NEGATIVE 243 MILLION VERSUS EUR +14 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WE REMAIN CONFIDENT ON OUR STRONG MARKET AND FINANCIAL POSITION, AND THE MID-TERM POSITIVE PERSPECTIVES AND POTENTIAL

* AT THIS STAGE, WE ESTIMATE UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT FLOW-THROUGH TO BE CIRCA 25% OF REVENUE SHORTFALL

* STRICT MANAGEMENT OF OUR CASH POSITION; POSTPONEMENT OF ALL CAPEX THAT IS NOT STRICTLY NECESSARY AND M&A UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* PROACTIVE COST MANAGEMENT OF OUR WORKFORCE TO ADAPT TO RAPIDLY CHANGING CONTEXTS, REDEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE TO HIGH-DEMAND SITES WHENEVER POSSIBLE