BRIEF-Sodexo keeps medium-term sales growth goal - CEO

March 29 (Reuters) - Sodexo: CEO Denis Machuel tells a conference call with analysts:

* CEO SAYS “WE WILL IMPROVE MARGINS AS WE MOVE ON”, ADJUSTING OUR COST BASE WILL DELIVER PROGRESS IN MARGINS AND REVENUE

* CEO SAYS THE LEVEL OF MARGIN WE ARE GUIDING ON FOR FY 2018 IS NOT THE NEW NORM, WE WILL STRIVE TO IMPROVE IT

* CEO SAYS REVENUE DECLINE IN NORTH AMERICA TO CONTINUE IN H2 THOUGH AT LOWER RATE THAN IN H1

* CEO SAYS SLOWER THAN ANTICIPATED CONVERSION OF PIPELINE OPPORTUNITIES IN NEW CONTRACT WINS ALSO TO WEIGH ON TOP LINE GROWTH AND MARGINS IN H2

* CEO SAYS GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO MAKE ACQUISITIONS TO REINFORCE BUSINESS, NOTABLY IN FOOD

* CEO SAYS NOT REVISING MEDIUM-TERM GUIDANCE OF 4-7 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH. THE MEDIUM TERM TARGET IS FOR AVERAGE ANNUAL REVENUE, EXCLUDING CURRENCY EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)