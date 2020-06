June 9 (Reuters) - SODEXO SA:

* PARTNERS WITH BUREAU VERITAS TO INTRODUCE A HYGIENE VERIFICATION LABEL DESIGNED TO SUPPORT BUSINESS REOPENING

* THIS LABEL GIVES FURTHER QUALITY ASSURANCE TO OUR CLIENTS AND CONSUMERS THAT ALL NECESSARY HEALTH STEPS HAVE BEEN TAKEN WHEN ORGANIZATIONS REOPEN POST-LOCKDOWN

* LABEL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY INTRODUCED IN FRANCE, UK, USA AND CANADA AND THEN GRADUALLY ROLLED OUT IN OTHER COUNTRIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)