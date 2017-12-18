BRIEF-Sodexo Partners With India's Food Delivery Co Swiggy

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sodexo:

* SODEXO PARTNERS WITH FOOD ORDERING AND DELIVERY PLATFORM SWIGGY Source text: [Sodexo, the leader in employee benefits in India, announced its partnership with India’s largest food ordering and delivery platform, Swiggy. The partnership with Swiggy is aimed at enabling the 3 million daily users of Sodexo to use their Meal Cards to order food via the Swiggy app. With this, Sodexo consumers will enjoy the benefits of fast and timely food delivery. A special introductory discount of 20% can be availed when you use your Sodexo Meal Card for payment, until 31st January 2018.]