March 11 (Reuters) - SIXTH OF OCTOBER DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT CO:

* SIGNS TWO PARTNERSHIP DEALS TO DEVELOP RESIDENTIAL TOURISM PROJECT ON ABOUT 308 FEDAN PLOTS

* OWNERS OF PLOTS TO HAVE PARTICIPATION OF 28 PERCENT AND CO 72 PERCENT OF TOTAL REVENUE OF RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL UNITS

* EXPECTS TOTAL CUSTOMER CONTRACTS OF PROJECT TO REACH ABOUT EGP 15.2 BILLION DURING 7 YEARS