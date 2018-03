March 20 (Reuters) - SODIFRANCE SA:

* FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 4.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2018 PRIORITY WILL BE RETURN TO OPERATING MARGIN OF 6 PERCENT