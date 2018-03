BRIEF-SOF-11 Starlight 10 EUR To Launch Takeover Offers To Shareholders Of CA Immobilien And Immofinanz AG

March 21 (Reuters) -

* SOF-11 STARLIGHT 10 EUR S.A R.L. LUXEMBOURG (NOT CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN) - TAKEOVER OFFER OF CA IMMO AIMED AT BUYING UPTO 25.7 MILLION BEARER SHARES OF CA IMMO

* SOF-11 STARLIGHT 10 EUR S.A R.L., LUXEMBOURG - TO LAUNCH PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFERS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AND IMMOFINANZ AG

* SOF-11 STARLIGHT 10 EUR S.A R.L., LUXEMBOURG - TAKEOVER OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF IMMOFINANZ AIMED AT BUYING UP TO 55.8 MILLION BEARER SHARES OF IMMOFINANZ

* SOF-11 STARLIGHT 10 EUR S.A R.L., LUXEMBOURG - SHAREHOLDERS OF CA IMMO ARE OFFERED OFFER PRICE OF EUR 27.50 PER CA IMMO SHARE ON A CUM DIVIDEND BASIS