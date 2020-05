May 14 (Reuters) - SOFIBUS PATRIMOINE SA:

* BY END OF MARCH 2020, ALL CREDIT LINES WERE REPAID

* ON COVID-19: CURRENT UNCERTAINTIES DO NOT AT THIS STAGE ALLOW A PRECISE UNDERSTANDING OF CONSEQUENCES OF CRISIS

* RENTAL REVENUES AT END OF Q1 2020 ARE UP 13.20% TO € 3.4 MILLION COMPARED TO € 3.0 MILLION AT 31 MARCH 2019

* AT END OF MARCH, OCCUPANCY RATE FOR ENTIRE PORTFOLIO STOOD AT 96.99%, COMPARED WITH 97.50% AT END OF DECEMBER 2019 AND 92.88% YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/3cudsWU Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)