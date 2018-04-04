BRIEF-Sofinnova Partners launches healthcare crossover fund with 275 mln euros

April 4 (Reuters) - Sofinnova Partners:

* Launches of Sofinnova Crossover I with €275 million ($340 million), above original first close target of €250 million

* Sofinnova Crossover Fund I is the largest healthcare crossover fund focused on Europe

* The fund will invest in the biopharmaceutical and medical device sectors

* BPI France* and CNP Assurances acted as sponsors for the fund

* Investors include a major Chinese biopharmaceutical company, the Danish State Investment fund, and family offices like Fidim or KCK representing leading industrial families in Europe and Asia, says Sofinnova