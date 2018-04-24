BRIEF-Sofinnova Partners leads Erydel’s €26.5 million financing

April 24 (Reuters) - Sofinnova Partners:

* Sofinnova Partners, a leading European venture capital firm specialized in Life Sciences, announced today it has led EryDel’s €26.5 M financing

* The Italian biotech company, which specializes in drug delivery through red blood cells, will be using funds to boost its international development and to complete the ATTEST trial - a registrational Phase III clinical trial currently enrolling in Europe, Asia, Australia and in the United States

* Existing shareholders Genextra SpA and Innogest SGR also participated to the investment