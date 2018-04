April 19 (Reuters) - SOFT COMPUTING SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 12.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROSS MARGIN EUR 10.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AIMS FOR 100 RECRUITMENTS IN 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2HbVEUW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)