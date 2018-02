Feb 1 (Reuters) - SOFT COMPUTING SA:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 10.5‍​ MILLION, UP 6.8 PERCENT

* AIMS AT ABOUT A HUNDRED OF HIRING IN 2018‍​

* Q4 GROSS MARGIN EUR 9.7 MILLION, UP 12.6 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)