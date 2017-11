Nov 6 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son:

* Sprint Corp, T-Mobile US Inc merger would have meant a loss of control

* We will hold the right of management for sprint in the medium to long term

* Sprint can continue to grow independently

* We are finalising conditions for investment in uber but conditions need to be met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sam Nussey)