Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Stock Exchange Filing:

* SOFTBANK GROUP CORP SOLD 2 MLN H-SHARES IN ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE AT AVG PRICE OF HK$55.407 ($7.15) PER SHARE ON SEPT 1 - HKEX FILING

* SOFTBANK GROUP CORP'S LONG POSITION IN ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE DECREASES TO 10.59% FROM 11.02% AFTER THE TRANSACTION - HKEX FILING Source text in English: bit.ly/2F405Be Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)