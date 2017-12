Dec 21 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp:

* SOFTBANK GROUP CORP REPORTS OPEN MARKET PURCHASE OF ABOUT 5.1 MILLION SPRINT CORP SHARES ON DEC 19 AND DEC 20 - SEC FILING

* SOFTBANK GROUP - SPRINT SHARES SOLD IN MULTIPLE TRANSACTIONS AT PRICES RANGING FROM $5.58 TO $5.72, EXCLUSIVE OF ANY FEES, COMMISSIONS/OTHER EXPENSES Source text: (bit.ly/2kyQIw7) Further company coverage: