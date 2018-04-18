FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 1:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Softbank Group says issuance of Foreign Currency Denominated Senior Notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18(Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp

* Says it plans to issue USD-denominated Senior Notes due 2023, USD-denominated Senior Notes due 2025, Euro-denominated Senior Notes due 2023 and Euro-denominated Senior Notes due 2025, worth $300 million(32.1 billion yen), $450 million(48.2 billion yen), 1 billion euros(132.3 billion yen) and 450 million euros(59.5 billion yen) respectively

* Says interest rate at 5.500 percent per annum, 6.125 percent per annum, 4.000 percent per annum and 4.500 percent per annum respectively

* Says maturity date on April 20, 2023, April 20, 2025, April 20, 2023 and April 20, 2025 respectively

* Says payment date on April 20

* Says SoftBank Group plans to use the proceeds to redeem its USD-denominated Senior Notes and Euro-denominated Senior Notes issued in 2013

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Xyuw5c

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

