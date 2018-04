BRIEF-Softbank Group To Make Strategic Investment In Nemaska Lithium

April 6 (Reuters) - Nemaska Lithium Inc:

* SOFTBANK GROUP TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN NEMASKA LITHIUM

* ‍AGREEMENT WITH SOFTBANK GROUP FOR A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHARE SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS AT A PRICE OF CAD 1.12 PER RECEIPT

* ‍SOFTBANK WILL ACQUIRE UP TO 9.9% OF CO’S OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES AFTER GIVING EFFECT TO CONSUMMATION OF PROJECT FINANCING​

* ‍AGREEMENT FOR AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO CAD 99.1 MILLION

* ‍SOFTBANK WILL BE ENTITLED TO ONE NOMINEE AS DIRECTOR OF NEMASKA LITHIUM