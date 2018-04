April 30 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp

* Says co’s U.S.-based unit Sprint Corporation, and T-Mobile US, Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.10256 T-Mobile shares for each Sprint share (or the equivalent of 9.75 Sprint shares for each T-Mobile share)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AG9RHf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)