April 25 (Reuters) -

* SOFTBANK TO SWITCH $20 BILLION RIDE-HAILING STAKES TO VISION FUND - FT

* STAKES IN UBER,DIDI,BRAZIL'S 99, INDIA'S OLA,SINGAPORE'S GRAB ARE CURRENTLY HELD BY SOFTBANK, BUT COULD BE SWAPPED INTO VISION FUND WITHIN MONTHS - FT Source text: [on.ft.com/2r1M7G7] Further company coverage: