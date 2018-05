May 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* SOFTBANK GROUP UNIT ARM HOLDINGS WILL CEDE CONTROL OF ITS CHINESE OPERATIONS TO NEW JV INVOLVING ITSELF & CHINESE PARTNERS - NIKKEI, CITING SOURCES

* ARM HOLDINGS' CHINESE JV BEGAN OPERATIONS IN APRIL & PLANS FOR AN IPO ON ONE OF CHINA'S STOCK EXCHANGES - NIKKEI, CITING SOURCES