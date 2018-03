March 21 (Reuters) - Softcat Plc:

* HY REVENUE 472.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 378.5‍​ MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* HY GROSS PROFIT UP 22.2% TO £74.8 MILLION

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.3P PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON 11 MAY 2018

* BOARD IS CONFIDENT OF MEETING EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FULL YEAR