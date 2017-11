Nov 1 (Reuters) - Softcreate Holdings Corp

* Says its unit, SOFTCREATE CORP. signed business and capital alliance agreement with Y2S Corporation on Nov. 1

* Says two units will mainly cooperate on operation and surveillance of data center, on-premise system and cloud system

* Says SOFTCREATE CORP. will acquire 1,800 shares of Y2S Corporation, effective Nov. 15

