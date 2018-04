April 26 (Reuters) - SOFTIMAT SA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR ‍​0.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍​0.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RENTAL INCOME EUR 1.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ESTIMATES OFFICE LETTING IN 2018 TO GENERATE RENTAL INCOME FOR MIN. ANNUAL AMOUNT OF C. EUR 1.4 MILLION, UP 17%

* OFFICE LETTING: 2017 NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 1.2 MILLION, UP 8%