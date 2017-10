Oct 27 (Reuters) - SOFTING AG:

* REVENUE SHIFT AND FX IMPACT RESULT IN ADJUSTED SOFTING GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* ‍ADJUSTS ITS EXPECTED FY EBIT TO A FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR 2 AND 2.5 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)