March 3 (Reuters) - Softing AG:

* FY REVENUES OF EUR 91.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 83.9 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING EBIT (EBIT CORRECTED OF CAPITALIZED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, DEPRECIATION AND PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION) AMOUNTED TO EUR 4.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 3.5 MILLION).

* EXPECTS GROWING REVENUES AND FURTHER IMPROVEMENTS ON EBIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2020

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 14.9 MILLION AT YEAR-END