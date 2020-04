April 1 (Reuters) - Softline AG:

* FY GROUP EBITDA INCREASED BY 25 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 1.0 - 1.1 MILLION (INCLUDING SPECIAL CHARGE OF EUR -0.2 MILLION)

* REVENUES RISE 16% TO EUR 30 MILLION IN 2019

* FY ORDER BACKLOG SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED TO EUR 23.9 MILLION

* AIMS FOR DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN 2021 AND 2022 AND THEREFORE AIMS FOR EBITDA IN UPPER SINGLE-DIGIT AREA

* SEES 2020 EBITDA DECREASE TO BETWEEN EUR 0.6 MILLION AND EUR 0.8 MILLION DUE TO HIGH GROWTH INVESTMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)