July 8 (Reuters) - SOFTLINE AG:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 6.8 MILLION, JUST BELOW 5.0% ABOVE YEAR AGO

* END-Q1 ORDER BOOK AT EUR 36.8 MILLION, UP JUST BELOW 60% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA AT EUR -79,000

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECT SALES AND EARNINGS TARGETS TO BE ACHIEVED BY THE END OF THE YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)