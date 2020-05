May 7 (Reuters) - SOFTLINE AG:

* FY SALES INCREASE AGAIN SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 29.9 MILLION

* SEES EARNINGS DECLINE IN 2020 DUE TO HIGH GROWTH INVESTMENTS

* FY RESULT AT THE EBITDA LEVEL IS APPROXIMATELY THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL AT AROUND EUR 1.2 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: EBITDA OF EUR 0.6 - 0.8 MILLION, EBIT OF EUR 0.4 - 0.6 MILLION