BRIEF-Software AG Confirms 2021 Guidance

April 23 (Reuters) - Software AG:

* SAYS DIGITAL BUSINESS BOOKINGS GREW 21 PERCENT IN Q1, WITH SUBSCRIPTION SHIFT DRIVING RECURRING REVENUE TO 89 PERCENT OF OVERALL PRODUCT REVENUE

* SAYS REITERATES OUR 2021 GUIDANCE

* SAYS RECURRING REVENUE GREW 6 PERCENT

* SAYS COMMITMENT TO 2023 MID-TERM AMBITIONS REITERATED

* SAYS FOR Q1, PRODUCT REVENUE WAS EUR146.5 MILLION, OR 4 PERCENT LOWER THAN SAME QUARTER OF 2020

* SAYS IN Q1, GROUP’S TOTAL REVENUE WAS EUR183.1 MILLION

* SAYS IN Q1 FREE CASH FLOW WAS EUR39.8 MILLION, A DECLINE OF 23 PERCENT