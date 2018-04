BRIEF-Software AG Says Raises 2018 Outlook For Its IoT & Cloud Business

April 13 (Reuters) - Software AG:

* ADHOC: SOFTWARE AG PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY Q1 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RAISES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ITS IOT & CLOUD BUSINESS

* 2018 OUTLOOK FOR IOT & CLOUD REVENUE RAISED FROM 70 TO 100% GROWTH (EUR 25-30 MILLION) TO 100 TO 135% GROWTH (EUR 30-35 MILLION)

* 2018 REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR DIGITAL BUSINESS PLATFORM, A&N, OPERATING MARGIN (NON-IFRS) AND EPS (NON-IFRS) OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

* PRE-ANNOUNCED ITS FINANCIAL FIGURES (IFRS, PRELIMINARY) FOR Q1 OF 2018

* ACCORDING TO RESULTS IOT & CLOUD REVENUE IN Q1 2018 INCREASED BY +124.6% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY FROM EUR3.0 MILLION TO EUR6.4 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR 2.56, REVENUE VIEW EUR 897.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DBP PRODUCT REVENUE DECREASED BY -5.4% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY (STATED -13.1%) FROM EUR102.9 MLN TO EUR89.4 MLN IN Q1 2018