BRIEF-Software AG To Cancel Treasury Shares And To Decrease Share Capital

March 13 (Reuters) - Software Ag:

* DECIDES TO CANCEL TREASURY SHARES AND TO DECREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL

* TO REDEEM 2,400,000 TREASURY SHARES AND TO DECREASE SHARE CAPITAL ACCORDINGLY BY EUR 2,400,000​

* SAYS ‍AFTER SHARE CAPITAL DECREASE, CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL OF SOFTWARE AG OF EUR 76,400,000 WILL AMOUNT TO EUR 74,000,000 AND WILL BE DIVIDED INTO 74,000,000 SHARES​

* SAYS ‍AFTER REDEMPTION OF 2,400,000 TREASURY SHARES, SOFTWARE AG WILL STILL HOLD 23,761 TREASURY SHARES​