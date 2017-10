Oct 19 (Reuters) - GK SOFTWARE AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: GK SOFTWARE AG SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES A CONVERTIBLE BOND IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 15,000,000

* ‍BOND WAS THREE TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED​

* ‍INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE AMOUNTS TO EUR 155.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)