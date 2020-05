May 13 (Reuters) - SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG:

* ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE

* SALE BY KKR, RAIFFEISEN INFORMATIK, HEIRS OF PATRICK WINTER AND BEAT CURTI OF A TOTAL OF 17,500,000 SHARES (11.04%) THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS HAS BEEN SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED