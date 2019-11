Nov 25 (Reuters) - SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG:

* ANNOUNCES PARTIAL EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION IN CONNECTION WITH IPO

* OFFER PRICE OF CHF 18.00 PER SHARE.

* A TOTAL OF 41,795,563 EXISTING SHARES, OFFERED BY KKR, RAIFFEISEN INFORMATIK, STAFF AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS, WERE SOLD IN IPO

* FREE FLOAT NOW AMOUNTS TO 26.4%

* SOFTWAREONE COMMITTED TO A LOCK-UP PERIOD OF TWELVE MONTHS FROM FIRST DAY OF TRADING

* SELLING SHAREHOLDERS HAVE AGREED TO A LOCK-UP OF SIX MONTHS FOLLOWING FIRST TRADING DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)