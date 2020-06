June 18 (Reuters) - Softwareone Holding AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: SOFTWAREONE ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN INFORMED ABOUT A FURTHER ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS FOR THE SALE OF SHARES BY KKR, RAIFFEISEN AND THE HEIRS OF PATRICK WINTER

* SOFTWAREONE - AROUND 17 MILLION SHARES, ABOUT 11% OF SHARE CAPITAL, INTENDED TO BE SOLD BY NO. OF SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: