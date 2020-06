BRIEF-SoftwareONE Changes Shareholder Structure

June 19 (Reuters) - SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG:

* SOFTWAREONE ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE AND TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* A TOTAL OF 17,000,000 SHARES HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFULLY SOLD AND PLACED BY KKR, RAIFFEISEN INFORMATIK AND HEIRS OF PATRICK WINTER THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS

* AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION, FREE FLOAT OF SOFTWAREONE (EXCLUDING SHARES UNDER LOCK-UP) IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO OVER 55%.

* WITH APPROXIMATELY 29%, FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS DANIEL VON STOCKAR, BEAT CURTI AND RENÉ GILLI WILL CONTINUE TO JOINTLY RETAIN LARGEST STAKE IN SOFTWAREONE