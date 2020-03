BRIEF-SoftwareONE FY Reported Profit Up 59.9% To CHF 125.0 Mln

March 31 (Reuters) - SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG:

* ON LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS INCLUDING COMPAREX, FY GROSS PROFIT GREW 4.3% YEAR-ON-YEAR AT CONSTANT CURRENCY^ TO CHF 737.2 MILLION

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.21 PER SHARE FOR 2019

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 23.1% (LIKE-FOR-LIKE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO CHF 223.6 MILLION

* FY REPORTED PROFIT FOR YEAR UP 59.9% TO CHF 125.0 MILLION

* ON TRACK TO DELIVER TARGETED GROSS PROFIT AND COST SYNERGIES OF APPROX. CHF 60 MILLION P.A. ON ADJUSTED EBITDA LEVEL IN 2021

* REAFFIRMS ITS MID-TERM (2020-2022) GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT TIME OF IPO

* HOWEVER, DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION, IT IS CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE TO PREDICT WHETHER IT CAN ALREADY REACH GROSS PROFIT TARGETS IN 2020, AS EXPECTED DURING IPO

* SEES LIMITED EFFECTS OF COVID-19 SO FAR, ALTHOUGH LIKELY IMPACT SINCE MID-MARCH UNCLEAR AND DEVELOPMENTS UNPREDICTABLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)