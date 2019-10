Oct 23 (Reuters) - SoftwareONE IPO: Bookrunner Says -

* REVISED PRICE RANGE OF CHF17.75 TO CHF19.00

* RANGE IMPLIES AN APPROXIMATE EQUITY VALUE OF CHF2.7BN TO CHF2.9BN

* BOOKS ARE MULTIPLE TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED THROUGHOUT THAT RANGE, AND THE ORIGINAL RANGE (CHF16.50-21.00)

* INSTITUTIONAL ORDER BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT 14:00 UK / 15:00 CET ON THURSDAY, 24TH OCTOBER

* RETAIL AND PRIVATE BANKING ORDER BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT 11:00 UK / 12:00 CET ON THURSDAY, 24TH OCTOBER