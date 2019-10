BRIEF-SoftwareOne Says Launches IPO And Sets Price Range At CHF 16.5/Shr To CHF 21/Shr

Oct 11 (Reuters) - SoftwareOne Holding AG:

* EQS-NEWS: SOFTWAREONE LAUNCHES IPO ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AND SETS PRICE RANGE AT CHF 16.50 TO CHF 21.00 PER SHARE

* SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG - PUBLICATION OF OFFERING MEMORANDUM AND START OF BOOK-BUILDING PERIOD WILL TAKE PLACE ON 14 OCTOBER 2019

* SOFTWAREONE HOLDING- PRICE RANGE AT CHF 16.50 TO CHF 21.00 PER SHARE, IMPLYING OFFER SIZE OF ABOUT CHF 636.1 MILLION TO CHF 809.5 MILLION FOR BASE OFFERING

* SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG - LISTING AND FIRST TRADING DAY EXPECTED ON OR AROUND 25 OCTOBER 2019

* SOFTWAREONE HOLDING-FREE FLOAT EXPECTED AT ABOUT 24.3% BEFORE EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION & 28.0% IF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION IS EXERCISED IN FULL

* SOFTWAREONE HOLDING- THREE FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS TO JOINTLY RETAIN LARGEST STAKE IN SOFTWAREONE, WHILE KKR WILL KEEP A SIGNIFICANT STAKE FOLLOWING IPO

* SOFTWAREONE HOLDING - BOARD STRENGTHENED WITH JOSÉ ALBERTO DUARTE, TIMO IHAMUOTILA AND MARIE-PIERRE ROGERS AS ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT MEMBERS

* SOFTWAREONE HOLDING - BASE OFFERING CONSISTING OF 38.5 MILLION EXISTING SHARES AND OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION COMPRISING UP TO 5.8 MILLION EXISTING SHARES

* SOFTWAREONE HOLDING - CREDIT SUISSE, J.P. MORGAN AND UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF IPO

* SOFTWAEONE HOLDING SAYS BNP PARIBAS, CITI, DEUTSCHE BANK, UNICREDIT AND ZÜRCHER KANTONALBANK ARE ALSO ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

* SOFTWARE HOLDING - ROTHSCHILD & CO IS ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO SOFTWAREONE Source text for Eikon: