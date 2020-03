BRIEF-Sogeclair FY EBITDA Up At 16.9 Million Euros

March 18 (Reuters) - Sogeclair SA:

* 2020 OUTLOOK: IS CONFIDENT IN ITS ADAPTABILITY AND ITS ABILITY TO DO EVOLVE ITS MODEL

* FY EBITDA EUR 16.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 5.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MARCH 12, 2020 DECIDED TO PROPOSE TO THE GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 14, 2020, A DIVIDEND OF € 0.90 PER SHARE

* FY OPERATIONAL RESULT EUR 8.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SOGECLAIR TAKES MEASURES TO PROTECT ITS EMPLOYEES BY PRESERVING AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE THE CONTINUITY OF ITS ACTIVITIES

* FREE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2019 WAS €8.6 MILLION, A VERY STRONG INCREASE

* INCREASE OF INVESTMENTS FOR FY 2020

* OUTLOOK : UNCERTAINTIES RELATE MAINLY TO CONSEQUENCES OF CORONAVIRUS AND EVOLUTION OF EXCHANGE RATE : € / USD AND CAD / USD Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)