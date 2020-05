BRIEF-Sogeclair Q1 Consolidated Revenue Down At 43.3 Million Euros

May 6 (Reuters) - SOGECLAIR SA:

* CONSOLIDATED 2020 1ST QUARTER TURNOVER

* GROUP HAS SECURED ITS CASH FLOW WITH NEARLY EUR 50 MILLION AVAILABLE AND MOBILIZABLE TO ADAPT ITS ORGANIZATION TO NEW MARKET DATA.

* COVID-19: COMMERCIAL AVIATION SECTOR, WHICH REPRESENTS AROUND 37% OF SOGECLAIR’S ACTIVITY, COULD SUFFER FOR SEVERAL SEMESTERS

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 43.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 45.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19: BUSINESS AVIATION, SPACE AND DEFENSE SECTORS, WHICH REPRESENTS FOR ALMOST ONE THIRD OF GROUP’S ACTIVITY MIGHT START UP AGAIN AT END OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)