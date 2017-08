July 4 (Reuters) - SOGECLAIR SA

* REG-SOGECLAIR : SOGECLAIR'S SUBSIDIARY, OKTAL SAS, AND RENAULT FOUND AVS SAS, A SIMULATION JOINT VENTURE

* ‍GROUPE RENAULT WILL ACQUIRE A 35 PERCENT STAKE IN A NEW JOINT VENTURE​

* ‍OKTAL, A SUBSIDIARY OF SOGECLAIR, WHICH WILL HOLD A 65% STAKE​