Oct 24 (Reuters) - SOGEFI SPA:

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT EUR ‍​28.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 1.26 ‍​BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.18 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR WHOLE OF 2017 IN LINE WITH FIRST NINE MONTHS​‍​

* 2017 PROFITABILITY SHOULD CONFIRM IMPROVEMENT DESPITE INCREASE IN COST OF RAW MATERIALS‍​