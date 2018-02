Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sogefi SPA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 26.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 1.67 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.57 BILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD TO PROPOSE THAT NO DIVIDEND BE DISTRIBUTED

* IN 2018 EXPECTS TO “MODERATELY OUTPERFORM” THE MARKET AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES Source text for Eikon:

