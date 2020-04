April 20 (Reuters) - Sogefi SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 350.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 389.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 5.6 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CIRCUMSTANCES MAKE PREDUCTIONS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN

* REVENUES +1% IN FIRST 2 MONTHS AND -30% IN MARCH, DUE TO COVID-19

* SEES BOTH FOR PERIOD OF CLOSURE AND FIRST MONTHS AFTER BUSINESS STARTS UP AGAIN SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC LOSSES

* SEES ECONOMIC LOSSES TO BE ALSO REFLECTED IN INCREASE IN NET DEBT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk newsroom)