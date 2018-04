April 23 (Reuters) - CIR Compagnie Industriali Riunite SpA:

* SOGEFI Q1 REVENUE EUR 421.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 432.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SOGEFI Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 12.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SOGEFI CONFIRMS EXPECTATION THAT IT WILL MODERATELY OUTPERFORM MARKET AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND ACHIEVE HIGHER RESULT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)