March 22 (Reuters) - Sogefi SpA:

* SOGEFI- DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN EUROPE, WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND THREE BUSINESS UNITS PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES ACROSS PLANTS IN ITALY, FRANCE, SPAIN

* LIMITED PRODUCTION WILL CONTINUE IN CERTAIN SITES IN ORDER TO FULFILL AFTERMARKET NEEDS

* SOGEFI- GROUP IS CONTINUOUSLY AND CLOSELY WORKING WITH ITS BUSINESS PARTNERS, IS READY TO PROMPTLY RESTART PRODUCTION WHEN CIRCUMSTANCES WILL PERMIT