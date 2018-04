April 3 (Reuters) - SOGEFI SPA:

* WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY RENAULT-NISSAN WITH BATTERY PACK COOLING MANIFOLD FOR BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLES

* STARTING IN 2021, SOGEFI WILL PRODUCE BATTERY PACK COOLING MANIFOLD AT ITS FRENCH PLANT IN CHÂTEAUROUX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)