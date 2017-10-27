FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 8:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-‍Sogou Inc​ sees IPO of 45 mln ADS priced between $11.00 and $13.00 per ADS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd

* ‍Sogou Inc​ sees IPO of 45 million American Depositary Shares priced between $11.00 and $13.00 per ADS - SEC filing

* ‍Sogou Inc​ - upon completion of offering, Sohu.com and Tencent Holdings Limited, and members of co’s management will together have about 97.1% of total voting power

* ‍Sogou Inc​ - the about 97.1% of total voting power will be of combined total of co's outstanding Class A and Class B ordinary shares Source text : (bit.ly/2zK7Kws) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
