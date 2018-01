Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sogou Inc:

* SOGOU ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $218 MILLION TO $228 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE UP 35 TO 41 PERCENT

* QTRLY ‍EARNINGS PER ADS WERE $0.04​

* ‍QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE $0.10​

* ‍Q4 TOTAL REVENUES WERE $277.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 62% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: